On Maui, hundreds protested mandatory vaccines for student athletes

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many parents on Maui say mandatory vaccines for student athletes are unacceptable.

“Now it’s mandatory. If you want to play sports in high school, you need to get vaccinated, and that just blows my mind how the DOE is allowing that. How our government is allowing that,” said Kendall Grove, father of six.

Hundreds rallied outside the state Department of Education Maui district office on High Street in Wailuku Thursday morning trying to get the attention of state and county employees.

The DOE announced on Wednesday that all Hawaii public high school student athletes are required to get a COVID vaccine in order to play fall sports.

Many parents are against the vaccine in general, and other argue parents should have a right make decisions about their children’s health.

Kendall and Anna’s eldest son plays football for Baldwin High School. Anna said they decided to send him to live with family on the mainland so he can play football unvaccinated.

“There are a lot of parents that are having to make this decision. I’m not the only one,” Anna said. “It is a very, very hard decision and we fought so hard, but I feel like we really did lose a big battle.”

The protestors also marched over to the mayor’s office to demand a meeting.

“That’s not right. You’re taking away parental choice,” Anna told Maui County Managing Director Sandy Baz.

Baz said Mayor Mike Victorino is currently on the mainland. So Baz met with the protesters outside and listened to their concerns.

“I went down, listen to their concerns and I will express their concerns to the governor,” Baz said. “We do have a meeting tomorrow with him and I’ll be very vocal in sharing their concerns with him.”

Baz said the governor has the final decision.

U’ilani Tevaga, a mother of five, asked Baz to be a voice for them.

“I don’t want to see another kanaka leave the island for better opportunity because of a shot. I don’t understand that. We just really pleading with you as our leaders, as kanaka of this island, to communicate that to the powers that be,” Tevaga said.

Baz says Mayor Victorino believes the vaccine is completely safe and the choice not to get it has consequences.

