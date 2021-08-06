Kaimuki’s Tautofi reacts to decision to sideline Prep sports and mandate COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Education’s decision to delay the start of public school sports and require all student-athletes to get fully vaccinated was met with mixed reactions.

One reaction coming from Kaimuki football head coach David Tautofi, who says that the decision made by the DOE was disappointing to say the least.

“At the end of the day it’s the kids that we need to weigh a lot of things on and even though we see the cases rising and a lot of things crazy, there is still a lot more things that we need to consider.” Coach Tautofi told Hawaii News Now. “Definitely wasn’t surprising, but very dissapointing.”

According to Tautofi, the move to only require the vaccine for athletics will cause a rift within the school, something coach says could be avoided with a mandate for all students and staff.

“It’s a very touchy subject when it comes to mandating students and if that happens, that happens, but in this case there’s a lot of division in the decision as such, isolating athletics.” Coach Tautofi said. “Yet the requirements don’t bode the same for the student’s safety and the teacher’s safety on campus.”

“They still risk the same amount of chances to contracting the virus whether they’re vaccinated or not. so the most effective plan would to be to just mandate the entire school.”

Coach adds that without a unified mandate, the decision to play sports or not get vaccinated would turn students away from the field.

“I think this is going to cause a lot more issues knowing that only a segregated group of kids have to be vaccinated, but the rest don’t have to be.” Coach said. “It’s kind of deterring kids from playing sports as well.”

With the delay, the expected start date for the Hawaii public school sports season is September 24th.

