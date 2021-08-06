Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

In joint statement, 3 Hawaii banks announce vaccine requirements for workers

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:03 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii banks announced Friday that they will start requiring their employees to show proof of vaccination or undergo COVID testing weekly.

Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank and Territorial Savings Bank issued a joint statement on the issue, saying the requirement kicks in Sept. 30.

The three banks said they would cover the costs of testing for unvaccinated employees. Employees can seek exemptions based on religious or medical reasons, but will still be required to test weekly.

The announcement comes a day after the governor announced tough new vaccination requirements for all state and county workers. That order goes into effect Aug. 16.

Meanwhile, American Savings Bank said it is considering a mandatory vaccination policy.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
Governor announces tough new vaccine rules for all state and county workers
When vaccinations slowed down, Pastor Kevin Kondo said it was time to step up their efforts.
Hawaii reports 655 new COVID infections, in highest single-day total since pandemic began
HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
HNN FILE
Governor doesn’t support new restrictions on business, but some changes could be coming
HNN FILE
32 residents contract COVID after attending mainland volleyball tournaments

Latest News

Watch ‘This is Now’: Blangiardi has no intentions of imposing further restrictions
Her baby girl weighed just 3 pounds. She tested negative for COVID-19 and is in the NICU at...
‘It’s no joke’: Mom who nearly lost her baby after contracting COVID urges others to get the shot
HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
HNN File Image
Governor announces tough new vaccine rules for all state and county workers
Leaders at Mid-Pacific Institute are gathering data before deciding if the school will mandate...
Hawaii private schools are taking different approaches to vaccine mandates