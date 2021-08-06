In joint statement, 3 Hawaii banks announce vaccine requirements for workers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii banks announced Friday that they will start requiring their employees to show proof of vaccination or undergo COVID testing weekly.

Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank and Territorial Savings Bank issued a joint statement on the issue, saying the requirement kicks in Sept. 30.

The three banks said they would cover the costs of testing for unvaccinated employees. Employees can seek exemptions based on religious or medical reasons, but will still be required to test weekly.

The announcement comes a day after the governor announced tough new vaccination requirements for all state and county workers. That order goes into effect Aug. 16.

Meanwhile, American Savings Bank said it is considering a mandatory vaccination policy.

