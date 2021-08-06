Exemptions to government worker vaccine mandate could differ by county

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is leaving it up to counties to come up with their own rules on how to enforce his vaccine mandate for government workers.

That includes how to handle the issue of exemptions.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he will place strict requirements on how city and county workers can avoid being vaccinated.

“People will either have to have a medical reason and or a religious belief which we’re going to require affidavits for,” he said.

But on Kauai, it appears that it will be easier to choose testing over the shots.

“This things has been painted and promoted as a mandate. It’s really not. We’re giving options,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami.

“We’re giving them the ability to opt into getting a vaccine and becoming fully vaccinated or opting into getting tested regularly.”

Hawaii’s public workers unions said the lack of a standard will not only create confusion for thousands of state and county workers but will expose the state to legal challenges.

“Things like exemptions should be uniform because the courts are going to rule on these exemptions at some point. And their ruling will apply to everybody,” said Randy Perreira, executive director for the Hawaii Government Employees Assocation, the state’s largest public worker’s union.

Added Liz Ho, administrator for the United Public Workers Union:

“There needs to be consistency and there is a lot of confusion right now as to what is going on and what the rules will be,” she said.

Gov. David Ige said while he’s leaving it up to the counties to enforce the exemption, he’s still working out the details for people who work for the state like teachers, prison guards, and professors.

“I do think that every employer will be implementing the vaccination requirement as they believe is appropriate for their county or for their employees,” Ige said.

