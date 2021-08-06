Tributes
Hawaii’s Heimana Reynolds thanks fans for supporting his Olympic journey

Heimana Reynolds
Heimana Reynolds(@heimana_reynolds)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu native Heimana Reynolds claimed thirteenth place in the men’s park competition last night as skateboarding made its Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

Reynolds finished with total scores of 42.37, 44.29, and 63.09 at the end of his three runs.

The top eight scores advance to the finals ― Reynolds found himself at thirteenth at the end of the qualifying round.

Taking to social media, the Mid Pacific graduate shared an Instagram post dedicated to all of the love and support he had received throughout the games.

“I am super proud to get the opportunity to represent skateboarding, my island home Hawaii and my country at the Tokyo Olympics,” said Reynolds in an Instagram post. “Thank you everyone, so much love and aloha.”

Reynolds also wanted to give a shoutout to his fans that continue to support him as he gets back to the drawing boards.

