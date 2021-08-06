Tributes
Hawaii golfer set to tee off at amateur golf’s top tournament

Hawaii Pacific University golfer Keita Okada will tee off Monday at the U.S. Amateur Golf...
Hawaii Pacific University golfer Keita Okada will tee off Monday at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship. Past tournament winners include Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.(Courtesy: Hawaii Pacific University)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Amateur Championship is the most prestigious event in men’s amateur golf.

Next week, Hawaii Pacific University golfer Keita Okada will tee off at the 2021 tournament.

“It’s my dream tournament. I’m just very excited to play,” he said.

The winner’s list is peppered with golf’s greats ― Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to name a few.

Okada won the tournament’s qualifying event in Hawaii. He’s confident in his game.

“I’m trying to be patient, just hit the fairways and greens, two-putt, just keep it simple,” he said.

At 19, he’s one of the top players on the HPU Sharks golf team that hosts competitions at Pearl Country Club.

“He’s got a really good complete game. The only difference in a good day from a great day is just how many putts he makes in a day,” HPU Head Coach Ed Kageyama said.

It’s fitting Okada chose his father to be his caddie at the U.S. Amateur. His dad got him into golf.

“When I was young, I was always practicing and playing golf every day,” he said.

To prepare for the seven-day tournament, Okada watched YouTube videos of past U.S. Amateurs, and the last one played at Oakmont Country Club, the site of this year’s tournament.

He’s already in Pennsylvania where he said the weather conditions thee are perfect.

“It’s like Hawaii. It’s not humid. It’s very comfortable,” he said.

Okada is entering his sophomore season at HPU. He’s the defending PacWest champion.

“One of the things with Keita is that he does a lot of studying ahead of time. He prepares himself really well,” Kageyama said.

Okada wants to win the U.S. Amateur, but he’s trying not to think about that.

“I’ll just try to experience this tournament,” he said. “I hope I can come back next year.”

He’ll play his first round on Monday.

