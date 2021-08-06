Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 628 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths as hospitalizations grow

HNN FILE
HNN FILE(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:40 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 628 new COVID infections Friday, and two additional deaths.

It’s the second day in a row Hawaii has reported more than 600 new cases. On Thursday, 655 new infections were reported, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

The two fatalities bring the death toll in Hawaii from the virus to 540.

Both of those who died were men in their 70s. They had been hospitalized, the state Health Department said. One was on Oahu, while the other was on Maui.

Of the new cases Friday:

  • 424 were on Oahu
  • 110 in Hawaii County
  • 64 in Maui County
  • and nine on Kauai

The remaining 21 cases were residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The new infections bring the number of confirmed cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 45,245. The state Health Department reports 4,781 infections in the last 14 days alone.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Josh Green reported 185 active COVID hospitalizations statewide, up from 166 on Thursday.

The positivity rate in Hawaii stands at 6.85%.

Some 60.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 67.8% have relieved at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
As COVID cases soar, governor announces tough new vaccine rules for all state and county workers
When vaccinations slowed down, Pastor Kevin Kondo said it was time to step up their efforts.
Hawaii reports 655 new COVID infections, in highest single-day total since pandemic began
HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
HNN FILE
Governor doesn’t support new restrictions on business, but some changes could be coming
HNN FILE
32 residents contract COVID after attending mainland volleyball tournaments

Latest News

US Rep. Ed Case discusses eviction moratorium, ongoing COVID surge
US Rep. Ed Case discusses eviction moratorium, ongoing COVID surge
(File)
The delta variant is spreading quickly in Hawaii. Here’s what you need to know
HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
FILE
Schatz: CDC eviction moratorium applies to all major Hawaii counties