Hawaii reports 628 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths as hospitalizations grow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 628 new COVID infections Friday, and two additional deaths.

It’s the second day in a row Hawaii has reported more than 600 new cases. On Thursday, 655 new infections were reported, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

The two fatalities bring the death toll in Hawaii from the virus to 540.

Both of those who died were men in their 70s. They had been hospitalized, the state Health Department said. One was on Oahu, while the other was on Maui.

Of the new cases Friday:

424 were on Oahu

110 in Hawaii County

64 in Maui County

and nine on Kauai

The remaining 21 cases were residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The new infections bring the number of confirmed cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 45,245. The state Health Department reports 4,781 infections in the last 14 days alone.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Josh Green reported 185 active COVID hospitalizations statewide, up from 166 on Thursday.

The positivity rate in Hawaii stands at 6.85%.

Some 60.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 67.8% have relieved at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

