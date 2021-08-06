Forecast: More breezy winds with passing showers for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Saturday.

Brief passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas will also continue through Saturday.

The high pressure fan will drift farther northeast on Sunday decreasing trade wind speeds a bit into early next week with decreasing shower coverage in the forecast.

Increasing shower trends are likely by the middle of next week.

Long-range model guidance continues to show a low-level disturbance with abundant moisture passing through the islands by the middle of next week. This deeper moisture and instability is associated with the remnants of a dissipated tropical cyclone. Expect a sharp increase in rainfall activity from late Tuesday onward as this unstable air mass drifts slowly from east to west across the island chain. The arrival timing may vary a bit for each island.

Surf along east-facing shores will hold near to slightly above the summertime average through the weekend. East shore surf will then gradually lower early next week to slightly below normal levels by the middle to latter part of next week.

Small background south swells will keep surf well below normal levels through Monday. A new long period south swell is forecast to arrive Monday night, with surf approaching the summertime average Tuesday through late next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.