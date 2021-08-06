Forecast: Beautiful weekend in store for us- maybe some tropical moisture early next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will begin to wind down as we head into the weekend. We are also tracking what is left of two weak tropical systems over the Pacific that has the potential to bring us some rain if it holds together. These systems will fall apart but the remnant moisture may hitch a ride on the trades and come on over sometime Monday night into Tuesday for parts of the state. Crossing our fingers because we need the rain.

LET’S TALK SURF: Under moderate trade flow, surf along east facing shores will hold through the weekend. East shore surf will gradually lower in response to subtly weakening trades next week.

Small background south swells will keep southern shore surf below seasonal levels through Monday. A longer period south swell is forecast to arrive Monday night and this will provide a bump in south facing shore surf from Tuesday through late next week.

Nearly flat conditions along most north facing shores with some southerly wrap expected along some south facing western shorelines through Monday. A series of compact lows passing across the Northwest Pacific will send new long period west northwest swells into the far west waters beginning Tuesday with reinforcing swells arriving during mid and late week. These swells will produce a noticeable boost to north facing shore surf Tuesday through the remainder of next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.