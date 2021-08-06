Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

In first ruling on TMT arrests, judge finds 4 kupuna not guilty of obstruction

File photo of 2019 protests at Mauna Kea.
File photo of 2019 protests at Mauna Kea.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the first ruling on Thirty Meter Telescope arrests, a Hilo judge on Friday found four kupuna not guilty of obstructing Mauna Kea Access Road.

The four defendants — Marie Alohalani Brown, Maxine Kahaulelio, Ranette Robinson and Kelii W. Ioane — were among 38 arrested in July 2019 while protesting construction of the TMT.

Hilo District Judge Kanani Laubach said the state failed to meet its burden since the wide load trucks that were on Mauna Kea Access Road did not have permits, thus, there was no obstruction.

“I get emotional at good news and this was extremely good news,” said defendant Marie Alohalani Brown. “I am thrilled for the four of us and I’m grateful to our lawyers. This is justice.”

The charge was a petty misdemeanor and the kupuna faced fines and 30 days in prison.

The rest of the kupuna will have their verdicts in groups, and attorneys said they will ask the judge to dismiss the rest of their cases.

The kupuna and their attorneys said the government blocked them and other Native Hawaiians from practicing their religion and culture on Mauna Kea.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
As COVID cases soar, governor announces tough new vaccine rules for all state and county workers
When vaccinations slowed down, Pastor Kevin Kondo said it was time to step up their efforts.
Hawaii reports 655 new COVID infections, in highest single-day total since pandemic began
HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
HNN FILE
Governor doesn’t support new restrictions on business, but some changes could be coming
HNN FILE
32 residents contract COVID after attending mainland volleyball tournaments

Latest News

(File)
The delta variant is spreading quickly in Hawaii. Here’s what you need to know
HNN FILE
Green: Hawaii to report 628 new COVID cases as hospitalizations grow
HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HSTA president on how vaccine mandate for state and county workers will affect Hawaii educators
FILE
Schatz: CDC eviction moratorium applies to all major Hawaii counties