In first ruling on TMT arrests, judge finds 4 kupuna not guilty of obstruction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the first ruling on Thirty Meter Telescope arrests, a Hilo judge on Friday found four kupuna not guilty of obstructing Mauna Kea Access Road.

The four defendants — Marie Alohalani Brown, Maxine Kahaulelio, Ranette Robinson and Kelii W. Ioane — were among 38 arrested in July 2019 while protesting construction of the TMT.

Hilo District Judge Kanani Laubach said the state failed to meet its burden since the wide load trucks that were on Mauna Kea Access Road did not have permits, thus, there was no obstruction.

“I get emotional at good news and this was extremely good news,” said defendant Marie Alohalani Brown. “I am thrilled for the four of us and I’m grateful to our lawyers. This is justice.”

The charge was a petty misdemeanor and the kupuna faced fines and 30 days in prison.

The rest of the kupuna will have their verdicts in groups, and attorneys said they will ask the judge to dismiss the rest of their cases.

The kupuna and their attorneys said the government blocked them and other Native Hawaiians from practicing their religion and culture on Mauna Kea.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.