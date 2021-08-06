Episode 73: A Jump Ball in Japan with Maj Forsberg

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a connection to Hawaii running around on the basketball court at the Tokyo Olympics, and it isn’t a player!

Out of the 30 basketball referees working the Olympics, former University of Hawaii basketball player Maj Forsberg is one of only five females with a whistle! She played for the Rainbow Wahine basketball team as a guard from 1996 to 2000 under head coach Vince Goo.

Her professional career as a basketball referee spans more than 15 years and includes work in the NCAA, WNBA, EuroBasket Women and the Olympics Games. So how does she handle the trash talk from coaches, players and fans — and how did a dare at U.H. launch her into a successful career? That’s this week on ‘Muthaship’!

