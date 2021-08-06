Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Episode 73: A Jump Ball in Japan with Maj Forsberg

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a connection to Hawaii running around on the basketball court at the Tokyo Olympics, and it isn’t a player!

Out of the 30 basketball referees working the Olympics, former University of Hawaii basketball player Maj Forsberg is one of only five females with a whistle! She played for the Rainbow Wahine basketball team as a guard from 1996 to 2000 under head coach Vince Goo.

Her professional career as a basketball referee spans more than 15 years and includes work in the NCAA, WNBA, EuroBasket Women and the Olympics Games. So how does she handle the trash talk from coaches, players and fans — and how did a dare at U.H. launch her into a successful career? That’s this week on ‘Muthaship’!

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
As COVID cases soar, governor announces tough new vaccine rules for all state and county workers
When vaccinations slowed down, Pastor Kevin Kondo said it was time to step up their efforts.
Hawaii reports 655 new COVID infections, in highest single-day total since pandemic began
HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
HNN FILE
Governor doesn’t support new restrictions on business, but some changes could be coming
HNN FILE
32 residents contract COVID after attending mainland volleyball tournaments

Latest News

Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ a sex abuse scandal that rocked the community
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 72: Keep Monkeying Around with Linda Santos, Honolulu Zoo Director
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 71: The Shojis Serve It Up with Dave & Mary Shoji
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 70: Cooking Real Hawaii with Chef Sheldon Simeon