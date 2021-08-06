As delta variant spreads in Hawaii, here’s what you need to know about the virus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii sees some of its highest COVID case counts since the start of the pandemic, health officials continue to urge vaccination especially as concerns grow over the highly transmissible delta variant.

According to the state Department of Health’s most recent report, 80% of COVID cases in Hawaii are the delta variant, which the CDC said is as contagious as the chicken pox.

With the continued spread of the virus, Kaiser Permanente’s chief of infectious diseases, Dr. Tarquin Collis, breaks down the impact this virus has on the islands and how to mitigate its spread.

Why is the delta variant more concerning compared to previous strains of COVID?

While health experts are still learning more about the coronavirus and its various strains, Collis said the main concern of the delta variant is that it is more transmissible.

Collis: “Preliminary science suggests that those who are infected with the delta variant shed more of it when we get sick, we may shed it earlier, and we may shed it for longer.”

He explained “shedding” refers to the RNA that is shed when you take a nose swab to test for COVID. Hence, if you’re shedding a lot of RNA, you’re likely more infectious and shedding more of the virus.

Collis: “Early data out of Scotland, Canada and Singapore suggested if you catch delta, you’re more likely to be hospitalized or die than if you had caught an older form of COVID.”

While more research is needed to prove that theory, Collis said COVID mainly manifests in shortness of breath and oxygen levels. In severe cases, other organs — besides the lungs — start to get affected and shut down. This may include kidneys or the heart.

Collis: “It can make you sick in ways that are not just about pneumonia. It never fails to amaze me how sick this bug can make you.”

What impact do unvaccinated people have in our communities?

Collis: “I think it’s never been more dangerous than it is now to be unvaccinated. You have a virus that spreads a lot better than older forms of this virus, you have a virus that might be worse for you.

When you work with it day in and day out and you see the difference between taking care of someone who happened to get infected despite vaccination and someone who had not been vaccinated and is profoundly ill — it just breaks your heart as a doctor to see that a lot of lives lost could have been prevented.”

Furthermore, he explained that becoming infected doesn’t only impact your health and the health of those around you, but it can affect your entire way of life.

Collis: “There’s a risk to your actual employment by remaining unvaccinated, depending on what you do for a living. And in other states, some are making vaccine passes to enter restaurants and other businesses, which can restrict those who are not vaccinated. That’s a risk to your quality of life as well.”

The state is seeing a few breakthrough cases of the virus, does this mean the vaccine isn’t working?

No, the vaccine is working. It is important to remember that the vaccine is very effective in preventing serious illness from COVID.

Collis: “It is important to emphasize that breakthrough infections, meaning folks who have been vaccinated and still catch COVID, are almost universally mild. Many of my patients who have been infected after vaccination feel either nothing, and we just pick it up on surveillance, or something that’s closer to a cold or an upper respiratory tract infection.”

He emphasized that more than 90% of hospitalizations at Kaiser are unvaccinated folks, who are filling up emergency rooms and Intensive Care Unit beds.

Collis: “Folks who catch this without vaccine protecting them are ending up really, really sick.”

Furthermore, no vaccine is 100%, so while the likelihood of becoming infected is low, you may still catch COVID.

Collis said while it may be a little more likely to become infected with the delta variant compared to prior strains, the vaccine will prevent you from getting super sick.

Because those who are vaccinated can still get infected, should extra precautions be taken?

Collis explained that even if you are fully vaccinated, it is still important to be vigilant and be aware of your surroundings and to take precautions depending on who you live with — especially thinking about kupuna, those immunocompromised and children who aren’t old enough to get the vaccine.

Collis: “We’re all going to have to come to our own sort of level of comfort as to what makes sense. But I think this would be the time to really think about not going to big indoor events, even if you’re fully vaccinated. I think even crowded outdoor events, if you’re fully vaccinated might be a good idea to wear a mask.”

He encourages “thoughtful masking” and to weigh the risks the virus can have on your life and those you interact with.

Collis: “You should always be paying attention to what’s happening around you. Even if you’re fully vaccinated. Staying masked still makes sense.”

If you plan on traveling, whether it be for work or to see loved ones, Collis advised to use the best protection when flying in an airplane, such as using N95 masks. He also suggested not eating when everyone else eats or trying to eat before and after the plane ride rather than during the flight.

While older populations — who are most susceptible to the virus — are vaccinated, why must younger residents also get their shots?

Even though data shows that younger populations may not experience as severe COVID symptoms compared to kupuna, Collis said that those infected can still be vectors for the virus, passing it on to other people.

Collis: “If you get infected, maybe it’s okay for you. But you might end up hurting someone that you really care about, who’s older or immunocompromised.”

If a younger person gets infected, they may still experience lingering effects from COVID.

Collis: “While mortality rates among younger COVID patients are low, percentages of people who have variations of long-COVID, or long standing symptoms, are profoundly high. And that’s totally worth avoiding, because that can wreck a school year or relationship or a job pretty quickly.”

Although roughly 60% of residents in Hawaii are fully vaccinated, why is the state seeing so many more COVID cases?

While more people are vaccinated compared to the start of the pandemic, Collis explained that COVID is circulating through the population who hasn’t gotten their shots.

Collis: “It’s affecting a larger proportion of them because it’s so contagious. When you infect enough people, you’re going to see a ton of people getting sick and ending up in the hospital and the ER.”

He added that the more infectious a virus, the higher percentage of immunity is needed in a population to limit its spread — meaning that more people need to get vaccinated.

Is COVID here to stay, will it ever go away?

Collis: “As an infectious disease doctor, I think it’s very clear, this virus is going to be with us in the long term. We’ve only eliminated one infectious disease in the history of infectious diseases, and that was smallpox — COVID is no smallpox, this won’t be the second virus that we eliminate by a long stretch.”

He said that COVID has adapted really well to human health and continues to adapt better and better, which is seen in the delta variant.

Collis: “For those who think, you know, let me just hang in there and let this thing die down and maybe I’ll never catch it. I think that’s not a strategy that really works.”

With the virus not going away any time soon, what is the best case scenario for beating COVID?

Collis: “My hope is that it settles down ultimately into something that’s more seasonal and more manageable. And that we have a high enough vaccine penetrance that it becomes something closer to the flu, in terms of risk in all of our lives.”

What is the best line of defense against COVID?

As COVID continues to impact our daily lives, Collis said the number one way to fight this virus is to get vaccinated.

Collis: “It’s never too late to get the vaccine. For those that are are holding out on vaccination, I would really urge people to reexamine those assumptions and talk with someone that you trust on the medical side about about the risks to you and what that represents.

COVID is a preventable infection at this point, in terms of severe illness, and these vaccines are quite remarkable.

It’s not just for the community, it’s for your own self to really think this through and make a choice — that I think a lot of other people are making — to go for vaccination to get yourself to a safer place.”

