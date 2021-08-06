32 residents contract COVID after attending mainland volleyball tournaments

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials say 32 residents were infected with COVID after attending two mainland volleyball tournaments.

The information was included in the state’s newest cluster report.

Sixteen of the cases are linked to a competition in Las Vegas in June.

And a tournament held in Kansas City last month spawned 16 other infections.

Both clusters included several “breakthrough,” in which vaccinated people got the virus. But the majority of infections were among unvaccinated people.

