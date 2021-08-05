Some Neighbor Island hospitals reinstate no-visitor policies as COVID surge continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With COVID-19 cases surging statewide, hospital resources on the Neighbor Islands are being stretched thin, prompting officials to reinstate no-visitor policies.

Hilo Medical Center will no longer be allowing visitors until further notice, with some exceptions.

The hospital said it currently has 13 patients with COVID-19 — 12 unvaccinated and one vaccinated.

HMC noted that the average hospital stay for a COVID patient is one month, while non-COVID patients are usually hospitalized for four days on average.

Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital is also no longer allowing visitors, with some limited exceptions.

Meanwhile, the hospital is also offering more chances for people to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations are available on Wednesday and Friday with no appointment necessary.

The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s free and no insurance is required.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.