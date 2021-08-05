Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Some Neighbor Island hospitals reinstate no-visitor policies as COVID surge continues

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:19 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With COVID-19 cases surging statewide, hospital resources on the Neighbor Islands are being stretched thin, prompting officials to reinstate no-visitor policies.

Hilo Medical Center will no longer be allowing visitors until further notice, with some exceptions.

The hospital said it currently has 13 patients with COVID-19 — 12 unvaccinated and one vaccinated.

HMC noted that the average hospital stay for a COVID patient is one month, while non-COVID patients are usually hospitalized for four days on average.

Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital is also no longer allowing visitors, with some limited exceptions.

Meanwhile, the hospital is also offering more chances for people to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations are available on Wednesday and Friday with no appointment necessary.

The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s free and no insurance is required.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine Image / Generic
Governor expected to announce sweeping vaccine mandate for state, county workers
Organized outdoor sports are not allowed for now as part of Oahu's new reopening plan.
Hawaii public high schools to require student-athletes to get vaccinated for fall sports
HNN File Image
Hawaii reports 346 new COVID cases; 60.4% of population fully vaccinated
Hawaii State Hospital
Case of mistaken identity keeps man locked up at Hawaii State Hospital for 2 years
FILE
State: 80% of COVID cases in Hawaii are now highly transmissible delta variant

Latest News

Tracey Wiltgen, executive director of The Mediation Center of the Pacific, shows folders that...
Mediation centers brace for onslaught of evictions with Hawaii’s moratorium set to end
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Aug. 5, 2021)
Vaccine Image / Generic
Governor expected to announce sweeping vaccine mandate for state, county workers
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend