Queen’s downsizes its largest vaccination clinic, moves to another part of Blaisdell

Queen's moves its largest vaccination clinic to another part of Blaisdell.
Queen's moves its largest vaccination clinic to another part of Blaisdell.
By Casey Lund
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:49 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Queen’s Health System has moved and downsized its largest vaccination clinic on Oahu.

The mass vaccination site that opened at the Blaisdell Arena at the beginning of the year is now located at the Pikake Room on the Blaisdell campus.

While the move wasn’t very far, the health care provider hopes the smaller operation will be more efficient and convenient for those seeking the vaccine.

Queen’s officials say they are seeing a slight increase in vaccinations at all of its clinics and believe the high case count is likely spurring people to finally sign up.

The new Blaisdell site reported 117 appointments when it opened on Thursday morning and officials expect even more people to walk in for a shot.

There are also mobile clinics that remain out in the community -- most recently at International Market Place, St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church in the Liliha-Palama area. You can also find them at Fort Street Mall, several schools, and they will be in Chinatown this weekend as well.

A reminder: for those who are ages 12 to 17 and looking to get vaccinated, please remember to visit the clinic with your parent or guardian on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays when the Pfizer vaccine is being given.

You can make an appointment by calling (808) 691-2222 or by clicking here.

