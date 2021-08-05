Parents of public school students say they’re ‘on their own’ with distance learning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The demand for online learning has grown as case counts rise, according to one complex area superintendent.

The state Department of Education hasn’t said how many families opted for limited online programs but said the vast majority decided to send their kids back to the classroom.

Sean Tajima, the complex area superintendent for Campbell-Kapolei, said that on the first day of school, online learning was at 3% enrollment in his area.

Health officials said that despite the recent surge, it is safe to go back to school.

But the teachers union said there are more parents who want online learning than there is availability.

“They’re calling our offices trying to see what can be done,” said HSTA President Osa Tui. “Unfortunately, we have no control over that. That’s all within the purview of the department. And the department hasn’t set up enough slots for kids to be able to have those options.”

Judy Kirk is a grandmother to two students participating in online learning. She said her family decided to keep them home since she is high-risk.

“Even though I’ve been vaccinated, I’m still of that age where you have to be careful,” Kirk said.

Kirk said that her grandchildren got a slot with the state-wide program, which she said offers limited instruction from teachers.

“We’re pretty much on our own,” she said.

Kirk said while in-person instruction is a better learning environment for her grandkids, she doesn’t want to take the risk.

Cara Flores would agree. She found the online options offered by the DOE and the state disappointing and is choosing to herself.

“I really appreciated that he could go to school last year. This year, I just don’t feel like it’s safe,” she said.

Flores looked into options the state was offering, but most were just learning programs with occasional check-ins from teachers.

She decided to homeschool herself.

“If my youngest was vaccinated, I would have a lot more peace about sending them and him to school,” Flores said.

Denise Cady said she would be sending her fourth-grader back to school if he had the opportunity to get vaccinated. She scoped out her son’s classroom during a welcome back to school event and decided against it.

“The desks were closer than three feet apart,” she said. “I don’t want anyone’s child, especially my child to end up sick or exposed to this virus.”

