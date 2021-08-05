Officials open investigation after Coast Guard member found dead on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Coast Guard and the Honolulu Police Department are investigating the death of an off-duty Coast Guard member after he was found unresponsive on Oahu.

Officials said the body of the 29-year-old man, who was assigned to the Cutter Munro ship, was found Monday night.

The Munro is homeported out of Alameda, Calif. but was moored in Honolulu.

HPD has classified the case as an unattended death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a member in our close-knit Coast Guard family, and we express our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragic news,” said LCDR Scott Carr, public affairs officer Coast Guard Pacific Area.

The Coast Guard said it is not releasing the man’s identity to respect the privacy of the shipmate’s family.

