Oahu’s Sakura Kokumai completes Olympic run after losing to Italy in the women’s kata division

Sakura Kokumai
Sakura Kokumai(@sakurakokumaikarate)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:59 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Karate made its official Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games with Honolulu’s Sakura Kokumai competing in the women’s kata division.

Going into the match, Kokumai was an eight-time USA national champion.

Beginning in pool A, Kokumai completed the elimination round with a score of 25.75 ― enough to move on to the next competition.

In order to finalize seeding for the championship round, Kokumai put up 25.54 points in the ranking round.

Kokumai then faced Italy’s Viviana Bottaro late Wednesday night — with a bronze medal at stake.

The Oahu native was unable to secure a bronze medal with 25.40 points to Bottaro’s 26.48 points.

Since yesterday’s outcome, Kokumai took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her overall performance.

“Got myself to the final medal round but not the result I wanted,” said Kokumai in an Instagram post. “A lot of thoughts crossing my mind, but one thing is for sure, I have no regrets.”

Kokumai also said she wouldn’t change the outcome of last night and she gave it her all.

