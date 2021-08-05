Murder investigation opened after decomposed body found near Puna cliffside

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have opened a murder investigation after a decomposing body was discovered at the base of a cliff in Puna.

Detectives said a fisherman found the victim’s body on Saturday near the shore break at MacKenzie State Recreation Area.

Hawaii fire officials also responded to the scene to repel down the 15-foot cliff to retrieve the decomposing remains.

Officials said they believe the body had been in the area for about a week.

An autopsy report concluded that the victim died from a gunshot wound to the head. Police ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

Authorities said identification of the victim is pending due the advanced decomposition of the body.

Officials ask anyone with information to call Hawaii Island police at (808) 935-3311.

