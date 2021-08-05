Mediation centers brace for onslaught of evictions after Hawaii’s moratorium ends Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii mediation centers are beefing up and bracing for Hawaii’s eviction ban to end this Friday even though the federal government announced an extension. The Mediation Center of the Pacific on Young Street in Honolulu is preparing for an onslaught of eviction notices and mediations sessions. The goal is to find agreements between landlords and tenants and keep the courts from being overwhelmed.

Executive director Tracey Wiltgen shows what’s called the “Triage Center” with folders labeled according to priority.

“This may look a little old fashioned,” Wiltgen said.

“These are four months or more behind. These tenants are two months or more behind,” she added.

With an estimated 10,000 households behind on rent, the center is expecting at least 1,000 eviction notices to drop after the evction moratorium is lifted Friday night.

“This is an emergency. We are trying to get people into mediation quickly to help them negotiate and reach agreements to give the landlord the money that they are owed and keep the tenant in their unit,” said Wiltgen.

A new law sets up a mediation process. Most mediation sessions are on zoom, but clients can come in to use the technology.

The Mediation Center of the Pacific has a special section on its website that will go live the day after the August 6 moratorium sunsets.

“Landlords are going to have to submit the notice and information of the eviction online,” said Katie Ranney, Program Development Director.

“Any tenant that has received a notice we have the phone number set up,” she added.

And a new confusing development, the federal government announced the eviction ban was extended to October 3 in areas with significant threats from the Delta variant.

“Right now we are hearing that it’s not going to impact Hawaii and the Governor is not extending Hawaii’s moratorium so from our perspective we are preparing and we will be ready,” said Wiltgen.

“No one should be kicked out of their home during a pandemic because they can’t afford their rent. These extensions will stop evictions for thousands of Hawai’i residents struggling to make ends meet – a necessary step taken by the Biden Administration, and the right thing to do,” said US Senator Brian Schatz.

Hawaii News Now is waiting for clarification from Governor Ige, but for now these mediators, the landlords and the tenants are moving forward.

For more information, you can go to www.MediateHawaii.org or call the landlord tenant line at 808-807-0080.

