Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Green: Hawaii to report 655 new COVID cases, in highest single-day total since pandemic began

When vaccinations slowed down, Pastor Kevin Kondo said it was time to step up their efforts.
When vaccinations slowed down, Pastor Kevin Kondo said it was time to step up their efforts.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will report 655 new COVID infections Thursday, in the highest single-day total since the pandemic began, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said.

The next highest single-day total was in the 400s.

In a post on Facebook, Green also said 166 people are hospitalized statewide with COVID.

Green said that of the new cases:

  • 428 were on Oahu
  • 131 were on Hawaii Island
  • 69 on Maui
  • Seven on Kauai

There were also 20 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The record one-day high comes amid an ongoing surge in infections blamed on the highly contagious delta variant. Health officials have said the vast majority of cases are among the unvaccinated.

Hilton Raethel, head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, said about 90% of those hospitalized with COVID in the islands are not vaccinated. He added that rising case totals ― combined with growing positivity rates ― are poised to push up hospitalization rates statewide in the coming weeks.

Governor expected to announce sweeping vaccine mandate for state, county workers
Health officials scramble to bring in a record number of relief nurses from the mainland

Already, hospitals are feeling the strain of rising hospitalizations and have requested more than 500 relief medical workers from the mainland as part of a federally-funded FEMA program.

The alarming rise in COVID infections in Hawaii is prompting a wave of vaccine requirements, and the governor is expected to announce mandates for state and county workers Thursday.

Hawaii’s major hospitals have already announced mandates of their own. And on Wednesday, Hawaii’s public schools announced that student-athletes would need to be vaccinated in order to play.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine Image / Generic
Governor expected to announce sweeping vaccine mandate for state, county workers
Organized outdoor sports are not allowed for now as part of Oahu's new reopening plan.
Hawaii public high schools to require student-athletes to get vaccinated for fall sports
HNN File Image
Hawaii reports 346 new COVID cases; 60.4% of population fully vaccinated
Hawaii State Hospital
Case of mistaken identity keeps man locked up at Hawaii State Hospital for 2 years
Officials open investigation after Coast Guard member found dead on Oahu

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HHSAA executive director discusses public high schools' vaccine mandate for athletes
Tracey Wiltgen, executive director of The Mediation Center of the Pacific, shows folders that...
Mediation centers brace for onslaught of evictions with Hawaii’s moratorium set to end
Vaccine Image / Generic
Governor expected to announce sweeping vaccine mandate for state, county workers
All state and county workers may soon be required to get a vaccine or face paying for weekly...
Governor expected to announce sweeping vaccine mandate for state, county workers