Lt. Gov. Green: Hawaii to report 655 new COVID cases, in highest single-day total since pandemic began

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will report 655 new COVID infections Thursday, in the highest single-day total since the pandemic began, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said.

The next highest single-day total was in the 400s.

In a post on Facebook, Green also said 166 people are hospitalized statewide with COVID.

Green said that of the new cases:

428 were on Oahu

131 were on Hawaii Island

69 on Maui

Seven on Kauai

There were also 20 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The record one-day high comes amid an ongoing surge in infections blamed on the highly contagious delta variant. Health officials have said the vast majority of cases are among the unvaccinated.

Hilton Raethel, head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, said about 90% of those hospitalized with COVID in the islands are not vaccinated. He added that rising case totals ― combined with growing positivity rates ― are poised to push up hospitalization rates statewide in the coming weeks.

Already, hospitals are feeling the strain of rising hospitalizations and have requested more than 500 relief medical workers from the mainland as part of a federally-funded FEMA program.

The alarming rise in COVID infections in Hawaii is prompting a wave of vaccine requirements, and the governor is expected to announce mandates for state and county workers Thursday.

Hawaii’s major hospitals have already announced mandates of their own. And on Wednesday, Hawaii’s public schools announced that student-athletes would need to be vaccinated in order to play.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.