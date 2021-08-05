Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston cutting unvaccinated people from her life

Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against...
Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:17 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Aniston says she’s basically been cutting unvaccinated people out of her life.

The actress told In Style she’s been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.

She admits that policy has resulted in losing a few people in her weekly routine who either did not get vaccinated or wouldn’t say whether they had.

The “Friends” star didn’t specify if she was talking about friends or people who work for her.

Aniston says she watches a lot of news in real life and there are many people who “just don’t listen to the facts.”

She currently portrays a character who works as a news host on Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine Image / Generic
Governor expected to announce sweeping vaccine mandate for state, county workers
Organized outdoor sports are not allowed for now as part of Oahu's new reopening plan.
Hawaii public high schools to require student-athletes to get vaccinated for fall sports
HNN File Image
Hawaii reports 346 new COVID cases; 60.4% of population fully vaccinated
Hawaii State Hospital
Case of mistaken identity keeps man locked up at Hawaii State Hospital for 2 years
FILE
State: 80% of COVID cases in Hawaii are now highly transmissible delta variant

Latest News

FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
Schumer: Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died
A woman said ATV and dirt bike riders pulled her out of her car and beat her in Providence,...
Woman says ATV and dirt bike riders pulled her from car and beat her at R.I. intersection
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
COVID vaccine, mask confusion
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’