HPD officer killed in Diamond Head tragedy receives international honor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fallen Honolulu police officer who died following a shooting near Diamond Head received an international honor for her service and sacrifice.

The International Association of Women Police posthumously awarded Officer Tiffany Enriquez the 2021 Bravery Award.

Enriquez was shot and killed while responding to a fire and barricade situation on January 19, 2020 — the incident had become known as the Tragedy at Diamond Head.

Enriquez was the first female Honolulu police officer to die in the line of duty — she was killed alongside another responding officer, Kaulike Kalama.

Enriquez was only 38 years old, having left behind three daughters and a grandson.

She started her service with the Honolulu Police Department in 2012 and had also served as a US Air Force reserve.

The IAWP said the Bravery Award is given to a female officer who distinguishes herself by an exemplary act of bravery or heroism, on or off duty, and at risk of her own personal safety or in the face of danger and in the execution of her duty.

“Her death reminds us all of the risks faced by police officers every day in serving their local communities, and the impact it can have on their families, friends and colleagues,” the IAWP said.

