Honolulu’s Heimana Reynolds not in final round of men’s park skateboarding after placing thirteenth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Skateboarding has made its much anticipated Olympic debut with Honolulu’s own Heimana Reynolds competing in the men’s park competition.

The Mid Pacific graduate showcased his talents as the third competitor to skate in heat one.

Competing at Ariake park, Reynolds finished his three runs with scores of 42.37, 44.29, and 63.09.

With Reynolds’ highest score occurring in run three, 63.09 was still not enough to move him forward to the final round.

In men’s park skateboarding, only the top eight scores qualify for the finals ― Reynolds completed the games in thirteenth place.

The finals continue tonight at 5:30 p.m. HST.

