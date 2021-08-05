Hawaii Island man sentenced for 2019 assault of an officer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man was sentenced for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest in 2019.

Shannon Ke was sentenced to five years behind bars for the incident in Kailua-Kona. The altercation left the officer injured, preventing the officer from returning to work.

Previous reports also said Ke was facing a hate crime charge because statements and actions indicated the attack was racially motivated.

The 34-year old will get credit for the more than 2-years he’s already been locked up.

Ke’s sentence for both the assault an resisting arrest will run concurrently.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.