Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island man sentenced for 2019 assault of an officer

Ke during a recent appearance in court.
Ke during a recent appearance in court.(West Hawaii Today)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:28 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man was sentenced for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest in 2019.

Shannon Ke was sentenced to five years behind bars for the incident in Kailua-Kona. The altercation left the officer injured, preventing the officer from returning to work.

Previous reports also said Ke was facing a hate crime charge because statements and actions indicated the attack was racially motivated.

The 34-year old will get credit for the more than 2-years he’s already been locked up.

Ke’s sentence for both the assault an resisting arrest will run concurrently.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
Hawaii reports 389 new COVID cases, one additional fatality
Hawaii State Hospital
Case of mistaken identity keeps man locked up at Hawaii State Hospital for 2 years
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
LIST: Here’s a look at some of the employers in Hawaii now requiring vaccines
Traffic is backed up on H-2 Freeway following crash.
Crash on H-2 Freeway causes major traffic delays in central Oahu

Latest News

MacKenzie State Recreation Area/FILE
Murder investigation opened after decomposed body found near Puna cliffside
Parents said the DOE waited too long to come out with a plan for online learning.
Parents of public school students say they’re ‘on their own’ with distance learning
Tracey Wiltgen, executive director of The Mediation Center of the Pacific, shows folders that...
Mediation centers brace for onslaught of evictions with Hawaii’s moratorium set to end
Honolulu Fire Department
Pressure grows for transparency as Honolulu’s fire commission secretly votes for next chief