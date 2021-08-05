UH student-athletes, coaches will need to be fully vaccinated to compete this season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii announced on Wednesday that student-athletes, coaches and support staff are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to participate in the 2021-22 athletics season.

Excemptions for medical or religious reasons may be allowed.

All student-athletes and staff were notified of the rule change in an email sent on July 29th — the rule went into effect immediately on the 29th.

The announcement comes the same day as the state Department of Education delayed the start of the fall high school athletics season until Sept. 24 to allow student-athletes to get fully vaccinated in order to play this season.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.