Governor honors Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore in proclamation ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Carissa Moore was honored in a proclamation ceremony at the state Capitol on Thursday to celebrate her gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Today is a momentous day, not just for the world of surfing, but for all of us here in the state of Hawaii,” Gov. David Ige said, alongside his wife, Dawn Amano-Ige.

Moore, accompanied by her husband and family members, took to the podium to express her gratitude, while also crediting legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku as one of her biggest inspirations not just as a surfer but as an ambassador of the aloha spirit.

“I am truly overwhelmed with all the love that I’ve been shown, not only the past week, but the weeks leading up to it, the months, the years,” Moore said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without everybody who has contributed time and effort and love. My ohana, my friends, my family, the community of people in Hawaii that have raised me.”

She added that she felt honored to be a part of the Olympics, “to represent the United States of America, but especially my home. My home is Hawaii. My heart is Hawaii.”

Other speakers at the event included Hawaii Tourism Authority president and CEO John De Fries and a video message from Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami.

Moore became the first female surfer to win the gold medal in Olympic surfing last week Tuesday, which made its much-anticipated debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

