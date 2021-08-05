Ige expected to announce new vaccine requirements for state, county workers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All state and county workers may soon be required to get a vaccine or face paying for weekly testing.

Gov. David Ige is expected to announce the dramatic new plan Thursday. Multiple sources say the mandatory program could begin as early as next week.

Vaccine requirements are becoming more widespread locally and nationally.

Hawaii’s four major hospital networks have already announced policies of their own. And on Wednesday, the state announced public school student-athletes would need to be vaccinated.

Even though first responders and health care workers were among the first to be vaccinated late last year, up to 20% have still not received shots.

Sources say under the new policy, employees will be required to tell bosses their vaccination status.

If they are not vaccinated they will receive one or two tests a week.

Health and religious exemptions are reportedly going to be allowed, but unvaccinated workers without a valid exemption will have to pay for their own tests.

