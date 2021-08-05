Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Ige expected to announce new vaccine requirements for state, county workers

Vaccine Image / Generic
Vaccine Image / Generic(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All state and county workers may soon be required to get a vaccine or face paying for weekly testing.

Gov. David Ige is expected to announce the dramatic new plan Thursday. Multiple sources say the mandatory program could begin as early as next week.

Vaccine requirements are becoming more widespread locally and nationally.

Hawaii’s four major hospital networks have already announced policies of their own. And on Wednesday, the state announced public school student-athletes would need to be vaccinated.

Even though first responders and health care workers were among the first to be vaccinated late last year, up to 20% have still not received shots.

Sources say under the new policy, employees will be required to tell bosses their vaccination status.

If they are not vaccinated they will receive one or two tests a week.

Health and religious exemptions are reportedly going to be allowed, but unvaccinated workers without a valid exemption will have to pay for their own tests.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
Hawaii reports 389 new COVID cases, one additional fatality
Hawaii State Hospital
Case of mistaken identity keeps man locked up at Hawaii State Hospital for 2 years
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Traffic is backed up on H-2 Freeway following crash.
Crash on H-2 Freeway causes major traffic delays in central Oahu
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
LIST: Here’s a look at some of the employers in Hawaii now requiring vaccines

Latest News

FILE
State: 80% of COVID cases in Hawaii are now highly transmissible delta variant
HNN File Image
Hawaii reports 346 new COVID cases; 60.4% of population fully vaccinated
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Advocates hold drive to boost vaccinations among disabled residents
WAIKIKI/FILE
Hawaii’s economy is on the rebound, but experts say the job market is lagging behind