Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend
(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north will keep breezy trade winds over the islands through most of the weekend, with a decrease in wind speed possible early next week. Low clouds will deliver a few showers, mainly to windward slopes during night and morning hours, with isolated showers across leeward areas.The remnants of what eventually becomes of T.S. Hilda and T.S. Jimena may approach and pass near or N of the islands around Monday. This would lead to some reduction in trade wind speeds, but confidence in this outcome still remains low.

Rough surf continues to roll into east facing shores, while small conditions prevail most everywhere else. A possible boost for south shores is due early next week.

