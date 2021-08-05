‘Bows football put on the shoulder pads for first contact practice of fall camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Shoulder pads are on in Manoa.

After three days of non-contact practice, the Rainbow Warriors football team was back at cook field on Wednesday with new energy, strapping up the pads for the first time this fall.

A feeling that doesn’t get old for players on either side of the ball.

“Way funner with pads on than without pads so i’m glad.”

“Honestly it got boring like just coming out here going against the d line and stuff and not being able to hit them its just tag mode,” Runningback Dae Dae Hunter told reporters. “It was just a good feeling to get back into the pads and actually be live with everything.”

“It doesn’t really matter with or without the pads you know when the pads come on that’s what really counts,” Safety Kai Kaneshiro said. “So if you can’t play with the pads on then it doesn’t matter.”

This year’s camp also comes with a renewed sense of excitement.

At this time last year, players were being thrust into full contact practice without the benefit of a real off-season, resulting in injuries that lingered throughout the year.

“Last season when we go right into it I had a lot of like groin pain and a lot of soft tissue stuff so being able to really tone my body and get my body prepared for the season really helped.” Kaneshiro said.

“This my first fall camp and seeing the big difference from last year is crazy,” Hunter said. “Last year the conditioning wasn’t there, everybody is just in a rush but now it seems like everybody’s training is under them.”

The differences are stark, with the ‘Bows now moving faster and hitting harder, according to strength and conditioning coach Cody Cooke.

“At the end of the day they’re bringing it right now and I ask these guys all of the time like how you feeling, how you feeling and they feel really really good right now.” Coach Cooke said. “It’s a good sign, it means the training is paying off.”

UH football fall camp continues till the end of August.

