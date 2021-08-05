Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town

A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.(Grand Prairie Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (Gray News) - Officials in Grand Prairie, Texas, are advising residents about a dangerous and venomous snake on the loose.

A West African banded cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

The owner has a permit to have the animal from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Animal services, along with the owner and a snake apprehension professional, looked for it in and around the home, but with no success.

Residents in the area are advised to immediately call 911 if they encounter what they believe to be the missing snake. They are warned against approaching the venomous animal.

According to Grand Prairie police, hospitals in the area have been notified, and a specific protocol was put in place to treat any potential snake-bite victims related to the missing cobra.

News Release - Dangerous Missing Snake On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at around 6:30 P.M., Grand Prairie Animal Services...

Posted by Grand Prairie Police on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organized outdoor sports are not allowed for now as part of Oahu's new reopening plan.
Hawaii public high schools to require student-athletes to get vaccinated for fall sports
Vaccine Image / Generic
Governor expected to announce sweeping vaccine mandate for state, county workers
HNN File Image
Hawaii reports 346 new COVID cases; 60.4% of population fully vaccinated
Hawaii State Hospital
Case of mistaken identity keeps man locked up at Hawaii State Hospital for 2 years
FILE
State: 80% of COVID cases in Hawaii are now highly transmissible delta variant

Latest News

Vaccine Image / Generic
Governor expected to announce sweeping vaccine mandate for state, county workers
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss tour
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after a...
Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system