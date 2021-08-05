2 councilmembers want an outspoken construction exec back on rail board

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two city councilmembers are trying to get an outspoken construction executive back on the rail board.

Council members, Augie Tulba and Heidi Tsuneyoshi, offered a resolution Wednesday to make former member Joe Uno the council’s nominee to the board — replacing community activist, Anthony Aalto.

The council chair nominated Aalto, but critics say he doesn’t have the right background.

Uno is an engineering consultant and president and founder of J. Uno & Associates. He was appointed to the board last summer to serve out the remaining term of former board member John Henry Felix.

[Read a previous report: As council determines whether to replace him, HART board member say he’s being ‘punished’ for his views]

The councilmembers say community members are wanting him back.

“A lot of community outcry, a lot of emails came to the office in wanting Mr. Uno back on the board, so that’s a huge reason why this is happening,” Tulba said.

“Our chair, Tommy Waters, did highlight and applaud the fact that he thought Mr. Aalto would be the one person to ask the hard questions, and I would challenge that assertion to say that Mr. Joe Uno has been that person,” Tsuneyoshi added.

Meanwhile, Waters and Councilmember Radiant Cordero stand by their support for Aalto as HART board nominee.

The council said it will bring up the issue again next week Wednesday during their meeting.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.