What to watch Wednesday: Hawaii’s Olympians compete in skateboarding, karate

Honolulu native Sakura Kokumai took to social media to announce that she’s arrived in Tokyo ahead of Karate’s Olympic debut.(Sakura Kokumai)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Olympians are still going strong in Tokyo.

Here’s what they’re competing in on Wednesday:

Men’s Park Skateboarding

Team USA and Hawaii’s Heimana Reynolds will compete in men’s park skateboarding, making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Watch the action on CNBC at 2 p.m. or stream it live online with a TV provider login.

Women’s Kata

Hawaii’s Sakura Kokumai will compete for Team USA in karate, also making its debut in Tokyo.

Watch the action live starting at 3 p.m. online or on streaming apps.

How to watch the Olympics

