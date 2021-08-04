What to watch Wednesday: Hawaii’s Olympians compete in skateboarding, karate
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Olympians are still going strong in Tokyo.
Here’s what they’re competing in on Wednesday:
― Men’s Park Skateboarding
Team USA and Hawaii’s Heimana Reynolds will compete in men’s park skateboarding, making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.
Watch the action on CNBC at 2 p.m. or stream it live online with a TV provider login.
― Women’s Kata
Hawaii’s Sakura Kokumai will compete for Team USA in karate, also making its debut in Tokyo.
Watch the action live starting at 3 p.m. online or on streaming apps.
How to watch the Olympics
- In Hawaii, KHNL (NBC) is your home for the Tokyo Olympics. For a full TV schedule, click here.
- You can also watch live online. Click here and log in using your TV provider.
- Or catch LIVE coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock. Peacock is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and more.
- Got the NBC Sports app? Olympics competition and more will be streamed there, too.
