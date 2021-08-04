Sources: OIA delays start of fall sports until late September

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Oahu Interscholastic Association is set to delay the start of their fall sports season to late September.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now that the OIA has informed their member schools on Oahu that they have made the decision to push the start date to September 24th in order to implement a vaccine mandate for student-athletes.

OIA student-athletes must be fully vaccinated to compete and there will be no games until at least the September date.

The announcement comes after a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and the cancellation of two OIA non-league football games — the 2021 prep football season was slated to start this Friday.

Yet another blow to prep sports in the islands as the sports affected by the move haven’t competed since the 2019 season.

It is not known at this time if teams are still allowed to practice.

