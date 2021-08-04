Tributes
LIST: State reminds public of free COVID-19 testing amid rising cases

The state website says tests have actually gone up in the last two month, but so have the case...
The state website says tests have actually gone up in the last two month, but so have the case counts.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:13 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health is reminding the public that free COVID-19 tests are available around the state, especially as the delta variant spreads rapidly.

Hawaii has been averaging 349 cases per day over the last week.

The positivity rate is climbing, standing at 6.2%.

The free testing is available through federal, state and county partnerships, while paid testing or testing with a doctor’s order are available at other locations.

The state is also reminding people that vaccines — which are also free — are available at locations across the state.

Pharmacy locations:

Oahu:

  • Daniel K. Inouye International Airport – The City and County of Honolulu through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium is offering free COVID-19 testing to all Oahu residents through Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Click here for more information.
  • Kapolei High School – DOH is holding a free pop-up testing event at Kapolei High School on Aug. 4 from noon to 5 p.m.
    • Request an appointment by email to hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask. Results are available within 15 minutes
  • Kamalani Academy – DOH is holding a free pop-up testing event at Kamalani Academy on Aug. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Request an appointment by email to hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask. Results are available within 15 minutes.
  • Ilima Intermediate School – DOH is holding free pop-up testing events at Ilima Intermediate School on Aug. 14 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Request an appointment by email to hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask. Results are available within 15 minutes.

Hawaii Island:

Kauai:

  • Kauai War Memorial – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Free Mobile Testing Van – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every:
    • Wednesday at the Kekaha Neighborhood Center parking lot
    • Thursday at the Kīlauea Neighborhood Center parking lot
    • Friday at the Kalāheo Neighborhood Center parking lot
    • Saturday at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center parking lot
    • Sunday at the Kapaa Neighborhood Center parking lot

Results are available within four hours. An appointment, insurance, or doctor’s note are not required for the above sites. Click here for more information.

Maui:

