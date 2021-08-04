Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

LIST: Here’s a look at some of the employers in Hawaii now requiring vaccines

The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a surge in COVID cases in the US, a growing number of employers nationally and locally are instituting COVID vaccine requirements for workers.

The governor has said he is considering a rule for state workers, and counties are also eyeing mandates of their own.

Here’s a look at what’s been announced so far in Hawaii:

Federal civilian workers

President Biden previously announced that federal civilian workers and on-site federal contractors, will need to get vaccinated, if they aren’t already, or face tough testing and masking requirements.

The order applies to at least 21,000 federal civilian workers in Hawaii.

Previously, the VA announced that it was instituting a vaccine mandate for its healthcare workers. Some 80% of the VA Pacific Health Care System’s 1,600 employees are already vaccinated, officials said.

Major hospital and health care networks

Four of Hawaii’s largest health care facilities are all instituting vaccine requirements.

The rules will be in place at:

  • Hawaii Pacific Health, including Kapiolani and Straub medical centers
  • The Queen’s Health Systems, including the Queen’s Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Castle
  • and Kaiser Permanente, including its Moanalua Medical Center

For more details on the rules, click here.

Parker School

Parker School in Waimea has announced it will require employees and eligible students to get vaccinated by Oct. 1.

”The safety and well-being of our students, employees, and families remains one of our highest priorities,” said Head of School Stephen Dunn.

“Requiring students ages 12 and older and employees to be vaccinated is a new and important addition to our health and safety protocols.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are returning to campus amid a rise in COVID cases.
Thousands of Hawaii’s public school students return to campus for new academic year amid COVID surge
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 365 COVID cases, pushing number of infections in past 14 days above 3,500
HNN File Image
Hawaii’s largest hospitals, health networks to require workers to get COVID vaccine
Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
Evacuation orders lifted for communities affected by massive wildfire on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Medical Examiner
2 people who died in separate Oahu drownings over the weekend identified

Latest News

Dreyven Lee started 6th grade and in person learning at Kawananakoa Middle School.
After a year of distance learning, kids and teachers alike are happy to see each other in person
The Hawaii Disability Rights Center will hold two free COVID vaccine drives in August. The...
Advocates hold drive, schedule at-home visits to boost vaccinations among disabled residents
File Image
California man found unresponsive in Maui waters identified
Public school students, teachers head back to class amidst COVID surge
Public school students, teachers head back to class amidst COVID surge
Hawaii Schools
Tuesday's 5 p.m. Newscast