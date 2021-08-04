LIST: Here’s a look at some of the employers in Hawaii now requiring vaccines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a surge in COVID cases in the US, a growing number of employers nationally and locally are instituting COVID vaccine requirements for workers.

The governor has said he is considering a rule for state workers, and counties are also eyeing mandates of their own.

Here’s a look at what’s been announced so far in Hawaii:

Federal civilian workers

President Biden previously announced that federal civilian workers and on-site federal contractors, will need to get vaccinated, if they aren’t already, or face tough testing and masking requirements.

The order applies to at least 21,000 federal civilian workers in Hawaii.

Previously, the VA announced that it was instituting a vaccine mandate for its healthcare workers. Some 80% of the VA Pacific Health Care System’s 1,600 employees are already vaccinated, officials said.

Major hospital and health care networks

Four of Hawaii’s largest health care facilities are all instituting vaccine requirements.

The rules will be in place at:

Hawaii Pacific Health, including Kapiolani and Straub medical centers

The Queen’s Health Systems, including the Queen’s Medical Center

Adventist Health Castle

and Kaiser Permanente, including its Moanalua Medical Center

For more details on the rules, click here.

Parker School

Parker School in Waimea has announced it will require employees and eligible students to get vaccinated by Oct. 1.

”The safety and well-being of our students, employees, and families remains one of our highest priorities,” said Head of School Stephen Dunn.

“Requiring students ages 12 and older and employees to be vaccinated is a new and important addition to our health and safety protocols.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.