Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a...
Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a remote south Texas highway.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:02 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINO, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants.

The crash happened about 2 miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
Hawaii reports 389 new COVID cases, one additional fatality
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Hawaii State Hospital
Case of mistaken identity keeps man locked up at Hawaii State Hospital for 2 years
Traffic is backed up on H-2 Freeway following crash.
Crash on H-2 Freeway causes major traffic delays in central Oahu
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
LIST: Here’s a look at some of the employers in Hawaii now requiring vaccines

Latest News

The Oahu Interscholastic Association is set to delay the start of their fall sports season to...
All Hawaii public high schools to require student-athletes, coaches to get vaccinated for fall sports
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th
A year after the Beirut blast, survivors are still grieving, still angry, and still waiting for...
Grieving and angry, Lebanon marks Beirut blast anniversary
This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past