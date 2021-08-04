Kailua’s Jesse Smith and USA men’s water polo will not move on in Tokyo after loss to Spain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Team USA loses to Spain in the men’s water polo quarterfinals match on Tuesday night.

USA kept the score close for majority of the match, until Spain took over in the fourth quarter with a final score of 8-12.

Captain of the US men’s water polo team is Kailua-born Jesse Smith.

Smith spent three minutes in the water, but did not record a statistic during the match.

A battle to the end!@TeamUSA men fall short to Spain in #Tokyo2020 quarterfinals. They'll take on loser of #SRB - #ITA on road to fifth place on Friday.



Hannes Daube with three goals, Alex Wolf with 8 saves in today's loss.



RECAP: https://t.co/vGg2H1nMLX #Olympics #waterpolo pic.twitter.com/z43dz4OGBt — USA Water Polo (@USAWP) August 4, 2021

Ranking is still to be determined ― with a win tomorrow, Team USA will finish the men’s water polo games in fifth place, but a loss will seed them in eight place.

Team USA will face off against Italy on August 5 at 11:20 p.m. HST.

