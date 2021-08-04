Kailua’s Jesse Smith and USA men’s water polo will not move on in Tokyo after loss to Spain
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Team USA loses to Spain in the men’s water polo quarterfinals match on Tuesday night.
USA kept the score close for majority of the match, until Spain took over in the fourth quarter with a final score of 8-12.
Captain of the US men’s water polo team is Kailua-born Jesse Smith.
Smith spent three minutes in the water, but did not record a statistic during the match.
Ranking is still to be determined ― with a win tomorrow, Team USA will finish the men’s water polo games in fifth place, but a loss will seed them in eight place.
Team USA will face off against Italy on August 5 at 11:20 p.m. HST.
