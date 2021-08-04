Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Heading up Mauna Kea? Officials urge caution as they enforce vehicle access rules

Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island
Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island(University of Hawaii Hilo)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rangers of Mauna Kea are alerting the public to practice extreme caution while traversing the road to the summit.

Officials say as more visitors arrive to the islands, many want to explore, but may not be fully aware of the risks. One of the dangers near the summit is altitude sickness and other medical emergencies. There have also been a number of crashes and rollovers on the unpaved road.

Officials added it takes the nearest ambulance team at least an hour to arrive at the summit area.

“We want to make sure that they are safe to and from the summit,” said Maunakea Ranger DuWayne Waipa. “This is one of the responsibilities that was put upon us to protect and mālama this ʻāina, this mountain.”

There are a minimum of two rangers on patrol during every 14-hour shift. Rangers respond to about four distress calls a month.

New rules have also allowed rangers to enforce vehicle restrictions in the interest of safety. Two-wheeled vehicles are banned above the 9,200-foot elevation.

Officials say in 2018, prior to the pandemic and protests that closed the road, a total of 60,000 vehicles drove up to the summit. With the new rules in place, rangers have turned around more than 5,500 vehicles as of May 2021.

“We are trying to protect people at this level before even going up and make them understand that this is the risk you take without passing all this and saying, ‘I’m going to be ok,’” said Waipa.

“Our rangers are integral in protecting the mauna and everyone that steps foot into this revered place,” Center for Maunakea Stewardship Executive Director Greg Chun said. “Most are retired firefighters or police officers and bring with them extensive years of experience from their critical roles in public safety.”

For more information on the rules for access to Mauna Kea, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are returning to campus amid a rise in COVID cases.
Thousands of Hawaii’s public school students return to campus for new academic year amid COVID surge
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 365 COVID cases, pushing number of infections in past 14 days above 3,500
HNN File Image
Hawaii’s largest hospitals, health networks to require workers to get COVID vaccine
Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
Evacuation orders lifted for communities affected by massive wildfire on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Medical Examiner
2 people who died in separate Oahu drownings over the weekend identified

Latest News

It was a big moment for Hawaii schools, which had spent much of last year in distance learning.
Donning masks, Hawaii’s 165,000 public school students return to classrooms
Watch ‘This is Now’: LG supports extra-curricular activities for vaccinated students
HNN File Image
Hawaii reports 389 new COVID cases, one additional fatality
Hawaii's public school students returned to class Tuesday, wearing masks and excited about the...
Wearing masks, Hawaii’s public school kids return for a new school year with in-person learning