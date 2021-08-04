Heading up Mauna Kea? Officials urge caution as they enforce vehicle access rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rangers of Mauna Kea are alerting the public to practice extreme caution while traversing the road to the summit.

Officials say as more visitors arrive to the islands, many want to explore, but may not be fully aware of the risks. One of the dangers near the summit is altitude sickness and other medical emergencies. There have also been a number of crashes and rollovers on the unpaved road.

Officials added it takes the nearest ambulance team at least an hour to arrive at the summit area.

“We want to make sure that they are safe to and from the summit,” said Maunakea Ranger DuWayne Waipa. “This is one of the responsibilities that was put upon us to protect and mālama this ʻāina, this mountain.”

There are a minimum of two rangers on patrol during every 14-hour shift. Rangers respond to about four distress calls a month.

New rules have also allowed rangers to enforce vehicle restrictions in the interest of safety. Two-wheeled vehicles are banned above the 9,200-foot elevation.

Officials say in 2018, prior to the pandemic and protests that closed the road, a total of 60,000 vehicles drove up to the summit. With the new rules in place, rangers have turned around more than 5,500 vehicles as of May 2021.

“We are trying to protect people at this level before even going up and make them understand that this is the risk you take without passing all this and saying, ‘I’m going to be ok,’” said Waipa.

“Our rangers are integral in protecting the mauna and everyone that steps foot into this revered place,” Center for Maunakea Stewardship Executive Director Greg Chun said. “Most are retired firefighters or police officers and bring with them extensive years of experience from their critical roles in public safety.”

For more information on the rules for access to Mauna Kea, click here.

