Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 346 new COVID cases; 60.4% of population fully vaccinated

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:10 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 346 new COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no additional fatalities.

The total case count since the pandemic began stands at 43,962. The death toll remains at 538.

Of Wednesday’s new cases:

  • 223 were on Oahu
  • 63 were on Hawaii Island
  • 29 on Maui
  • 5 on Kauai
  • 26 diagnosed out of state

Over the last 14 days, Hawaii has logged 3,988 infections. The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, 60.4% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated while 67.4% have gotten at least one shot.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
Hawaii reports 389 new COVID cases, one additional fatality
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Hawaii State Hospital
Case of mistaken identity keeps man locked up at Hawaii State Hospital for 2 years
Traffic is backed up on H-2 Freeway following crash.
Crash on H-2 Freeway causes major traffic delays in central Oahu
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
LIST: Here’s a look at some of the employers in Hawaii now requiring vaccines

Latest News

HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Advocates hold drive to boost vaccinations among disabled residents
WAIKIKI/FILE
Hawaii’s economy is on the rebound, but experts say the job market is lagging behind
Leilehua High School Varsity Football Team warming up for practice on Tuesday.
With COVID already cancelling games, sports officials consider testing, mandating vaccines
With some high school football games cancelled, sports officials consider weekly testing,...
School Sports and Covid