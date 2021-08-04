Hawaii reports 346 new COVID cases; 60.4% of population fully vaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 346 new COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no additional fatalities.

The total case count since the pandemic began stands at 43,962. The death toll remains at 538.

Of Wednesday’s new cases:

223 were on Oahu

63 were on Hawaii Island

29 on Maui

5 on Kauai

26 diagnosed out of state

Over the last 14 days, Hawaii has logged 3,988 infections. The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, 60.4% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated while 67.4% have gotten at least one shot.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

