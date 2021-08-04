Hawaii Island wildfire 75% contained as donations pour in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight against a massive Hawaii Island wildfire stretched into its fifth day Tuesday.

Officials said the blaze, which has already burned an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 acres, was only 75% contained. The good news is crews have been able to steer it away from homes and communities.

In an update Tuesday evening, Parker Ranch said they were working on a plan to rehabilitate 32,000 acres of their land that burned as they figure out a way to save the cattle they’re raising.

In the meantime, the ranch said cattle was moved to alternate pastures and they are focused on reforestation and rebuilding water infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Army has been helping out with water drops using Blackhawk helicopters. Multiple agencies including the Hawaii Fire Department are continuing their efforts.

“Our guys are working 24/7 to deal with this and most of them are really really tired at this point. It is bigger than anything we’ve ever had to deal with in the past and we mobilized everything,” HFD Chief Kazuo Todd said.

The fire chief estimates his crew has prevented up to $100 million in damage.

All roads are open and no shelters were needed Tuesday. Two homes have been lost along with numerous vehicles and about 100 animals.

The Waimea Hawaiian Homestead Association has opened Kuhio Hale as a donation center. Volunteers are delivering meals and supplies to families around Waimea. Donations are also being accepted online via a GoFundMe account. Click here to donate.

“All of us was running things back and forth out there as much as we could and in the process putting out fires too. So thanks for the donations of water bottles because some of them went to put out some of the flames as we were passing them,” Waimea resident Kumu Micah Kamohoalii said.

The county has also set up an online portal to report damages as a result of the fire. Click here to access the form.

