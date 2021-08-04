Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Haleiwa’s Jordyn Barratt ends podium push after 11th place finish in skateboard park

Jordyn Barratt of the United States takes part in a women's park skateboarding practice session...
Jordyn Barratt of the United States takes part in a women's park skateboarding practice session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(Ben Curtis | AP)
By Colt Almodova
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jordyn Barratt was eliminated from Olympics skateboard park with an 11th place finish in qualifying, missing a spot in the top-eight that would’ve advanced the Haleiwa native to the final round.

The 22-year-old Barratt performed a solid first run in her qualifying heat, dropping in for a score of 35.22 – tentatively placing her in the top-eight ahead of the final two heats.

However, after falling off her board in her last two runs of qualifying, Barratt was unable to improve her best run, scoring a 19.34 and 23.44.

As more girls dropped into the final two heats at Ariake Urban Sports Park, Barratt saw her score of 35.22 slowly fall down the leaderboard.

Then in the final heat, Australia’s Poppy Olsen scored a 44.03 in her first attempt, bumping Barratt out of the top eight in the standings and ending her 2020 Olympic campaign.

Japan’s Misugu Okamoto claimed the highest score of qualifying putting up a 58.51, while medal favorite Sky Brown had the second highest run with a 57.40.

Women’s skateboard park will conclude tonight with the final medal round.

On Wednesday, Mid Pacific’s Heimana Reynolds will compete in the men’s skateboard park event at 2:00 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are returning to campus amid a rise in COVID cases.
Thousands of Hawaii’s public school students return to campus for new academic year amid COVID surge
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 365 COVID cases, pushing number of infections in past 14 days above 3,500
HNN File Image
Hawaii’s largest hospitals, health networks to require workers to get COVID vaccine
Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
Evacuation orders lifted for communities affected by massive wildfire on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Medical Examiner
2 people who died in separate Oahu drownings over the weekend identified

Latest News

United States' Sydney McLaughlin competes in a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the...
Sydney McLaughlin sets world record, wins gold in Olympic 400-meter hurdles
Micah Christenson
Hawaii’s Micah Christenson shares his thoughts on the USA men’s volleyball teams Olympic run
As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics push on, some of Hawaii’s Olympians are making the long trip back to...
Oahu’s Tri Bourne reflects on unlikely Olympic journey
Jordyn Barratt
What to watch Tuesday: Hawaii’s Olympians compete in water polo, skateboarding