Haleiwa’s Jordyn Barratt ends podium push after 11th place finish in skateboard park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jordyn Barratt was eliminated from Olympics skateboard park with an 11th place finish in qualifying, missing a spot in the top-eight that would’ve advanced the Haleiwa native to the final round.

The 22-year-old Barratt performed a solid first run in her qualifying heat, dropping in for a score of 35.22 – tentatively placing her in the top-eight ahead of the final two heats.

However, after falling off her board in her last two runs of qualifying, Barratt was unable to improve her best run, scoring a 19.34 and 23.44.

As more girls dropped into the final two heats at Ariake Urban Sports Park, Barratt saw her score of 35.22 slowly fall down the leaderboard.

Then in the final heat, Australia’s Poppy Olsen scored a 44.03 in her first attempt, bumping Barratt out of the top eight in the standings and ending her 2020 Olympic campaign.

Japan’s Misugu Okamoto claimed the highest score of qualifying putting up a 58.51, while medal favorite Sky Brown had the second highest run with a 57.40.

Women’s skateboard park will conclude tonight with the final medal round.

On Wednesday, Mid Pacific’s Heimana Reynolds will compete in the men’s skateboard park event at 2:00 p.m. HST.

