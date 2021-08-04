Tributes
Governor debunks rumors of state changing Hawaiian street names to aid tourists

After this image of a fake street sign got traction on social media, Gov. David Ige had to step...
After this image of a fake street sign got traction on social media, Gov. David Ige had to step in to dispel the rumors.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:11 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an image of a fake street sign caught traction on social media, Gov. David Ige had to step in to dispel the rumors.

Posts on Instagram and Facebook showed a street sign of Kalakaua Avenue saying the state is planning to replace Hawaiian street names with numerical digits to aid tourists.

Following the circulation of this image, the governor took to social media, saying that these posts are not true — the state will not be installing numbers on signs to replace street names.

Ige added that the Hawaiian and common names of state routes are here to stay.

