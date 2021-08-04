Governor debunks rumors of state changing Hawaiian street names to aid tourists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an image of a fake street sign caught traction on social media, Gov. David Ige had to step in to dispel the rumors.

Posts on Instagram and Facebook showed a street sign of Kalakaua Avenue saying the state is planning to replace Hawaiian street names with numerical digits to aid tourists.

Following the circulation of this image, the governor took to social media, saying that these posts are not true — the state will not be installing numbers on signs to replace street names.

Ige added that the Hawaiian and common names of state routes are here to stay.

NOTE: The State IS NOT installing numbers on signs to replace Hawaiian street names or replace current names on maps/GPS. State routes have existing number designations but the Hawaiian/common names that retain our sense of place will continue to be the primary name on signs/maps pic.twitter.com/6T0HBgCpMj — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) August 3, 2021

