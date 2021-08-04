Forecast: Breezy winds continue with a slight increase in showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north will keep breezy trades over the islands into the weekend.

Low clouds will deliver a few showers, mainly to windward slopes during night and morning hours, while most leeward areas remain dry.

The short- term forecast anticipates a showery period over windward portions of the islands from Molokai to the Big Island through Wednesday morning as a clump of low clouds moves through. Some of this moisture will likely spread to windward Oahu and Kauai as the night progresses.

Rough surf will likely remain slightly above the seasonal average along east-facing shores through early Wednesday. As the trades drop a notch, expect surf along east-facing shores to lower to near the seasonal average from Wednesday through Friday.

Surf is expected to gradually decrease along east-facing shores from this weekend into early next week.

The current small south swell will likely fade on Wednesday, followed by another small southwest swell this weekend.

A slightly larger south swell may arrive early next week

