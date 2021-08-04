To encourage vaccinations, Big Island health clinic offers $100 incentives

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a surge in COVID cases across the state, one health clinic on Hawaii Island is hoping to encourage vaccinations by rewarding those who get their shot with $100 in gift cards.

Bay Clinic on Wailuku Drive said that those who come in to get their first shot will get $50 worth in gift cards and another $50 for their second dose. Those who opt for the single-dose of Johnson & Johnson will get $100 in gift cards.

The clinic said patients will get to randomly choose gift cards from over 20 local supermarkets and restaurants as well as gas cards.

“Stopping the spread will take more than pleas from politicians, friends or medical professionals. Delivering real rewards beyond the vaccine’s health benefits may be required,” said Bay Clinic’s CEO, Dr. Kimo Alameda.

“This incentive program is also a way to address the increasing food insecurity in east Hawaii and support local businesses. Truly, a win-win.”

Alameda cited a UCLA survey as his reason for offering the $100 incentive. He said the survey found that 34% of people said they would get vaccinated if they received $100, which went up by 6% compared to offering just $25.

Bay Clinic has 10 locations in east Hawaii from Hilo to Kau.

The clinic said it offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To schedule an appointment, call (808) 965-3047.

