Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

To encourage vaccinations, Big Island health clinic offers $100 incentives

Bay Clinic is the first health entity in the state to encourage vaccinations with gift cards...
Bay Clinic is the first health entity in the state to encourage vaccinations with gift cards amounting to $100.(Bay Clinic)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a surge in COVID cases across the state, one health clinic on Hawaii Island is hoping to encourage vaccinations by rewarding those who get their shot with $100 in gift cards.

Bay Clinic on Wailuku Drive said that those who come in to get their first shot will get $50 worth in gift cards and another $50 for their second dose. Those who opt for the single-dose of Johnson & Johnson will get $100 in gift cards.

The clinic said patients will get to randomly choose gift cards from over 20 local supermarkets and restaurants as well as gas cards.

“Stopping the spread will take more than pleas from politicians, friends or medical professionals. Delivering real rewards beyond the vaccine’s health benefits may be required,” said Bay Clinic’s CEO, Dr. Kimo Alameda.

“This incentive program is also a way to address the increasing food insecurity in east Hawaii and support local businesses. Truly, a win-win.”

Alameda cited a UCLA survey as his reason for offering the $100 incentive. He said the survey found that 34% of people said they would get vaccinated if they received $100, which went up by 6% compared to offering just $25.

Bay Clinic has 10 locations in east Hawaii from Hilo to Kau.

The clinic said it offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To schedule an appointment, call (808) 965-3047.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are returning to campus amid a rise in COVID cases.
Thousands of Hawaii’s public school students return to campus for new academic year amid COVID surge
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 365 COVID cases, pushing number of infections in past 14 days above 3,500
HNN File Image
Hawaii’s largest hospitals, health networks to require workers to get COVID vaccine
Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
Evacuation orders lifted for communities affected by massive wildfire on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Medical Examiner
2 people who died in separate Oahu drownings over the weekend identified

Latest News

HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Advocates hold drive to boost vaccinations among disabled residents
WAIKIKI/FILE
Hawaii’s economy is on the rebound, but experts say the job market is lagging behind
The Hawaii Disability Rights Center is making it easy for the disabled to get vaccinated.
Advocates hold drive to boost vaccinations among disabled residents
As the number of new COVID cases soars to record levels and hospital bed space dwindles, every...
All 4 Hawaii mayors are considering vaccine mandates for county workers