Crash on H-2 Freeway shuts down all northbound lanes

Traffic is backed up on H-2 Freeway following crash.
Traffic is backed up on H-2 Freeway following crash.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are working to clear a car crash that is causing major traffic delays on the H-2 Freeway.

The crash happened Tuesday evening between the Leilehua Golf Course and Wahiawa off-ramp.

All northbound lanes are closed following the crash

Drivers have been getting around the crash by driving on the grassy median of the freeway.

A tow truck has arrived at the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

This story will be updated.

