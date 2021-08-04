Tributes
Coast Guard families get free admission to Pearl Harbor Historic Sites this weekend

USS Battleship Missouri / File Image(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend, U.S. Coast Guard members and their families can check out all the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites for free.

Entry fees are being waived for them in honor of the branch’s 231st birthday.

The free day pass is only good for this Saturday and Sunday, and grants access to sites like the Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

To get free admission, simply slow your Coast Guard I.D.

For more information, click here.

