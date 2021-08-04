Tributes
California man found unresponsive in Maui waters identified

File Image
File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:24 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who died in an apparent drowning in waters off Maui last week has been identified as a California resident.

Emergency crews responded last week Friday to the beach along Kai Malina Parkway in Kaanapali. It was reported an unresponsive male snorkeler was found in the water.

Bystanders performed life-saving measures until first responders arrived and took over. Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

He has since been identified as 57-year-old Howard Hoo of Mountain View, Calif.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Hoo’s exact cause of death.

