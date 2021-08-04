Tributes
BWS crews repairing broken water main on Alakawa St., near Costco

Water main break
Water main break(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are making repairs to a 12-inch water main break on Alakawa Street near Costco and Home Depot on Wednesday.

Officials said two mauka-bound lanes of Alakawa Street are closed between Nimitz Highway and the driveway entrance to Home Depot.

Traffic is being contraflowed in the area, but drivers are urged to use Dillingham Boulevard to access Alakawa Street.

Only one customer — Best Buy — is without water at this time.

BWS crews will continue working through the day to make repairs and restore water service.

This story will be updated.

