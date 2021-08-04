Blood Bank of Hawaii in need of donations amid ‘critical shortage’ of blood supply

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank of Hawaii said it is experiencing a “critical shortage” of blood supply and is asking people to register for donations.

Officials said although all blood types are needed, there is an immediate and high need for B-Positive, O-Positive and O-Negative types. The blood bank said they have less than a one-day supply of each.

The organization said the critically low level of blood supply in the state is a result of a seasonal 15% drop in donations during the summer along with impacts from COVID-19.

In order to maintain a sufficient blood supply for all of Hawaii’s hospital needs, the Blood Bank of Hawaii said it needs to secure 150 to 200 appointments daily for all blood types.

The blood bank said appointments are available every day on Oahu.

The Young Street Donor Center and Waikele Center sites are open seven days a week

The bloodmobile located at Windward Mall is also scheduled to be open for seven days a week but is sometimes relocated for one-day community drives

The Dillingham location is open daily except for Sundays and Mondays

Because of the low supply of certain blood types, officials said appointments for donors with B-Positive, O-Positive and O-Negative will be prioritized.

For more information or to register for a donation, click here.

